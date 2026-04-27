Apple has released the fourth developer betas of macOS 26.5, iOS 26.5, iPadOS 26.5, tvOS 26.5, watchOS 26.5, and visionOS 26.5.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center. Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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