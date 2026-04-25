Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 19-24.

° A court has stopped the U.S. government from forcing Apple to take down ICE reporting apps from the App Store, due to it being a violation of the First Amendment.

° The U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit (USITC) nixed Masimo’s request to reinstate a ban on the Apple Watch.

° India’s government won’t require Apple to pre-install a biometric ID app on the iPhone.

° Launches of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and iPhone 17e, along with the launch of the Google Pixel 10a a week prior, helped rejuvenate a weak smartphone market in March.

° Don’t expect a new version of the Mac Studio before October.

° The logo for Apple’s 2026 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is meant to tease the upcoming new look for Siri.

° The “MacBook Ultra” might be delayed until early 2027.

° Apple announced that Tim Cook will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors and John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s next chief executive officer effective on September 1.

° Johnny Srouji has been named Apple’s Chief Hardware Officer.

° Apple reportedly chose John Ternus as its next CEO due to his Steve Jobs-like approach to decision making.

° Apple’s new chief hardware officer Johny Srouji is building his hardware team.

° Don’t underestimate Tim Cook’s role in Apple’s amazing success story.

° Amazon has hired Oliver Jones, who has spent the last six years at Apple, as senior commissioner for UK Scripted.

° Apple won three Webby Awards from the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.

° Mike Rockwell, who created the Vision Pro, has purportedly considered leaving or reducing his role at Apple.

° Apple account change notifications are being abused to send fake iPhone purchase phishing scams within legitimate emails sent from Apple’s servers.

° Apple has released iOS 26.4.2 and iPadOS 26.4.2 with bug fixes and security updates.

° Mark Gurman says Apple has six “major new products” in the works.

° Apple’s Tim Cook ranked 11th on the top paid CEOs in 2025.

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