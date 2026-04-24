Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° The team behind Camtasia, an AI-powered screen recorder and video editor by TechSmith, has announced an app for Zoom, allowing users to transform their meeting recordings into professional-quality videos in minutes. Camtasia Editor for Zoom Meetings provides more options for sharing polished recorded meetings at work. The Zoom Marketplace App is available in Camtasia Editor 2026.1 and later. For more information on Camtasia subscription plans, visit https://www.techsmith.com/store/camtasia.

° ProjectWizards has released adoc Studio 4. The writing environment for Mac, iPad, and iPhone exports documents as accessible PDFs compliant with the PDF/UA standard (ISO 14289) for the first time, without additional export plug-ins and without manual post-processing in Adobe Acrobat. Companies subject to the European Accessibility Act.

° BrightParent, a new parenting app for iPhone and iPad, is now available on the App Store. Designed for parents of children ages 5 to 17, it was created “to address a gap many families run into every day: parenting advice often sounds good in theory but can feel too generic, too idealized, or too hard to use when real situations are unfolding at home.”

° Notation Labs, creator of LeakSecure, a whole-home water protection system, has launched LeakSecure Pro, a mobile application designed specifically for professional plumbers and installers. It’s designed to simplify the installation of whole-home leak detection and automatic shutoff systems.

° TestMu AI has launched Kane CLI, a terminal-native browser automation and verification tool built for both developers and AI agents. It enables end-to-end UI automation verification that can be converted into regression suites—bringing validation into the development phase itself and reducing QA cycle time.

° OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Images 2.0, which the company says brings a new era of image generation. Images 2.0 is an updated model that can purportedly better handle complex visual tasks.

° Opera has updates its flagship browser, with new changes aimed at making video streaming and conferencing better.

° Copperline Golf has announced that its AI-powered caddy app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The launch marks the first consumer golf app to ship with three distinct AI caddy personalities, letting players choose the coaching style that fits their round.

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