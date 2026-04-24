With macOS Tahoe, you can use your Apple Watch to authenticate passwords or approve app installations when you double tap on the Side button.

To set this up, you must have a password established on your Apple Watch. To do this without having to open the Apple Watch app on an iPhone:

Launch the Settings app on your smartphone.

Scroll down the list and tap Passcode.

Tap Turn Passcode On.

Enter the four-digit passcode you want to use to lock and unlock the watch.

Once you’ve got your Apple Watch ready, head on over to your Mac. Go to System Settings and select the Touch ID & Password section.

You’ll see the name of your Apple Watch and a button to click to “Use Apple Watch to unlock your applications and your Mac.”

You’ll need to enter the password for your Mac to allow the smartwatch to unlike it.

With it enabled, you can double-click the side button on your Apple Watch to authenticate on your Mac for chores like viewing passwords in Safari preferences, approving app installations, unlocking a locked note, approve app installations, unlocking settings in System Settings, and more.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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