Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Satechi has introduced the US$99.99 ChargeView 140W Desktop Charger, a GaN charger with a built-in digital display to see power in real time and adaptive charging intelligence to ensure optimal output for devices. The four USB‑C ports and 140W total output powers a laptop, tablet, phone, and essential accessories all at once.

° Apple subsidiary Beats has announced a partnership withSouth Korean singer JENNIE for an onyx black version of the Solo 4 headphones. Beats has also announced an expansion of its cable lineup.

° WaterField Designs has introduced the US$299 Versus Gaming Sling, a dual-compartment sling handcrafted in San Francisco that separates a primary console from a second device, accessories, or everyday gear. A fully padded rear compartment protects the main console, while the front compartment remains flexible, with organizational pockets for a second handheld, accessories, and everyday gear.

° SpeakON has debuted its MagSafe AI button, now available in the United States. A MagSafe button that attaches to the back of an iPhone, paired with an AI app: press it, speak naturally, and the finished text appears directly in whatever app is open.

° Enbrighten has announced the availability of its new UltraBrite Rex Lights alongside the seasonal rollout of its VIBE Wi-Fi Sphere Lights, bringing customizable illumination to both indoor and outdoor spaces just in time for spring home refreshes and summer entertaining.

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