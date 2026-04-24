Apple has updated its Invites app. The new version is now available on the App Store and allows hosts can now manually edit the guest list to update guest responses and adjust the number of additional guests.

With version 1.8.0 Image Playground themes are now available in the background gallery, helping users generate an original image to match the vibe of their event. And, within Messages, a new Invites iMessage app allows users to quickly share an existing invite without needing to leave the conversation.

Apple Invites requires iOS 18 or later. Some features are not available in all regions or in all languages.You can find more details here.

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