Global smartphone system-on-a-chip (SoC) shipments declined 8% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Smartphone SoC Shipments Preliminary View report. However, it’s good news for Apple.

The ongoing memory crunch is impacting both smartphone manufacturers and SoC vendors’ new product development while forcing them to optimize their product portfolios. Counterpoint says the premium segment has remained relatively resilient, with higher costs largely passed on to end consumers. Meanwhile, the entry-level manufacturers are increasingly adopting lower-cost chipsets to keep smartphone prices competitive.

Qualcomm and MediaTek recorded double-digit declines in shipments. In contrast, Apple, Samsung, Google and UNISOC posted positive growth. Their integrated supply chains helped Apple, Samsung and Google to better mitigate the impact of the ongoing memory crunch, says Counterpoint Senior Analyst Shivani Parashar.

Apple saw its share of the global smartphone SoC market grow from 15% in the first quarter of 2025 to 19% in the first quarter of 2026. Some explanation: A smartphone SoC (System-on-a-Chip) is a single, integrated chip that combines all essential computing components—CPU, GPU, memory, and connectivity modems (5G/Wi-Fi)—into one unit.

Apple silicon is a series of proprietary, ARM-based systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) designed by Apple for its ecosystem, providing high-performance computing through a unified memory architecture and specialized components. They power iPhones (A-series), Macs (M-series), iPads, and wearables (S-series), focusing on superior power efficiency and security.

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