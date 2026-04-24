A group of 66 companies and industry organizations, which includes Apple, has issued a joint statement opposing proposed changes to how companies account for clean energy use, reports 9to5Mac.

The opposed changes are part of a revision process led by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP). It involves standards and guidance designed to provide a framework for businesses, governments, and other entities to measure and report their greenhouse gas emissions in ways that support their missions and goals.

The proposed changes would require companies to match their electricity use with clean energy on an hourly basis, and from sources located within the same grid or regions that can physically deliver that power. Under the current rules, companies can match their electricity use with clean energy on an annual basis, typically using renewable energy certificates tied to power generated somewhere on the grid during the same year.

To read the full public statement in opposition to the GHGP’s Scope 2 guidance revisions, go here. Apple’s opposition to the suggested changes seems strange with the company’s focus on environment concerns and eco-friendliness. “Either the company thinks it can do better with its own environmental approach, or there’s an underlying reason for this opposition,” opines AppleInsider.

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