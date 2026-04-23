Parks Associates’ latest US household research from the Streaming Video Tracker shows the connected TV platform market remains concentrated among a small group of leading operating systems, with Roku OS (28%) and Samsung’s Tizen OS (23%) accounting for the largest share of usage in US broadband households.

The firm’s data shows Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS, and Vizio SmartCast maintain mid-tier positions, while platforms such as Apple tvOS, gaming consoles, and Android TV hold smaller shares. This distribution reinforces the role of smart TV operating systems as the primary gateway for streaming content and services.

“Control of the platform layer is central to competition in the connected TV market,” said Michael Goodman, director, Entertainment, Parks Associates. “Operating systems determine what content consumers see, how services are positioned, and how advertising is delivered.”

Recent trends highlighted in the Park Associates’ research include:

° Platform concentration: A small number of operating systems account for the majority of CTV (connected TV) usage, limiting visibility for services without strong distribution partnerships.

° Stable market share: Platform rankings have remained consistent over time, with Roku showing modest growth and Samsung maintaining a strong installed base.

° Advertising control: Leading platforms manage ad inventory, data collection, and targeting, shaping monetization across the ecosystem.

° Discovery and engagement: The TV OS plays a key role in recommendations, search, and user experience, influencing viewing behavior.

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