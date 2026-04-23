Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Mosyle has identified two new macOS threats invisible to antivirus engines

° From TrendForce: Amid a continued surge in AI computing demand, the CPU market is entering a new wave of price increases.

° From AppleInsider: The biggest challenge for John Ternus, Apple upcoming CEO, will be retiring leader and regular churn.

° From Macworld: Tim Cook isn’t just leaving big shoes to fill–they’re also very expensive. The outgoing CEO’s sneaker game is surprisingly strong.

° From The MacObserver: Apple is set to downgrade the displays and processor of its standard iPhone 18 to cut production costs and maintain its current retail price for consumers.

° From MacVoices Live!: Apple quietly removed legacy Pages, Numbers, and Keynote apps, noting they remain accessible but hidden for compatibility reasons. On the new MacVoices Live episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Marty Jencius and Jim Rea discuss the implications for new and existing users, then turn their attention to Apple Store closures, including a unionized location, weighing business realities against public perception.

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