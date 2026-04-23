Google has confirmed that Gemini will power the long-promised, more personalized version of Siri that’s due later this year. It will likely arrive along with iOS 27 this fall.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian mentioned the Apple partnership during the Google Cloud Next 2026 conference in Las Vegas. Here’s what he had to say:

Earlier this year, we announced a monumental partnership with one of the most iconic brands that will bring the power of our technology to users everywhere around the world. We’re collaborating with Apple as their preferred cloud provider to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models based on Gemini technology.

These models will now power future Apple Intelligence features including a more personalized Siri coming later this year.

Last month The Information reported that Apple now has ermission to “distill” Google’s Gemini model to customize it for Siri and other AI features. Google has given Apple “complete access” to customize Gemini or create smaller models for specific tasks, the article says. For example, the tech giant can build design models that can run on is devices without having to connect to the Internet.

“Since Apple has full access to Gemini, its student model can also learn to imitate the internal computations that Gemini uses to arrive at its answers, which can be more eﬀective than just imitating the answers it spits out,” according to The Information. “This results in smaller models that roughly approximate the performance of their state-of-the-art teachers but require significantly less computing power to run.”

For now Gemini will continue to provide responses for Siri’s answers. In January it was reported that Apple is teaming up with Google to use Gemini models for an AI-powered Siri.

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