Apple TV has announced it will expand its comedy slate with a new half-hour series led by four-time Emmy Award nominee Elizabeth Banks (“The Miniature Wife,” “The Better Sister,” “30 Rock”), and hailing from creators Liz Heldens (“Will Trent,” “Friday Night Lights”) and Matt Ward (“The Big Leap,” “Best Medicine”). The series is set to begin production in Los Angeles this year.

Here’s how it’s described: Fresh off a messy divorce, Heidi sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids. But when she stumbles into coordinating her father’s retirement community sex dates, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend’s perpetually single son.

Produced for Apple TV by 20th Television, the new series will be showrun and executive produced by Heldens and Ward. Banks executive produces alongside Max Handelman and Krissy Wall through her Brownstone Productions banner. Jonathan Krisel (“Adults,” “English Teacher”) will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. Quinn Haberman executive produces alongside Heldens for Selfish Mermaid, and Jason Winer and Jon Radler will executive produce for Small Dog Picture Company.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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