Shipments of “Made in India” smartphones grew 8% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, driven by a 28% YoY surge in exports and a 1% YoY growth in domestic sell-in, according to Counterpoint Research’s “Make in India” Tracker.

Exports accounted for approximately one-third of all smartphones manufactured in India. Foxconn Hon Hai emerged as the key beneficiary with a 48% YoY growth in its exports, driven by strong Apple shipments. Tata Electronics, also a key assembler of Apple devices, further contributed to this export surge. Samsung’s in-house production saw an uptick in its export contribution as well, recording a 4% YoY growth.

However, Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said near-term headwinds such as disruptions due to the US-Iran war could impact logistics, while sustained increases in memory prices may create demand-side pressures over the longer term.

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