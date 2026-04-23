Apple Maps has been updated with a new “2026 Formula 1 Tracks Around the World” guide that showcases each racing location, notes AppleInsider.

The guide is being promoted within the Apple TV Formula 1 Channel. Under the “More to Explore” section at the bottom of the tab, there are multiple things being pushed by Apple.

Apple Maps added a detailed F1 experience for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix 2026 earlier this year.

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