A permit filed with Louisville (Kentucky) Metro Planning and Design shows that Apple plans substantial improvements to a portion of its Shelbyville Road store, reports Louisville Business First.

The renovation is expected to cost about US$1. It involves replacement of exterior cladding in the Apple Store courtyard. And improvements expected for a 659-square-foot section of the store.

Apple has about 538 stores across more than 25 countries. The United States holds the largest concentration, with 272 stores (as of February 2026), while the remaining 260+ locations are spread across markets, including China, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

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