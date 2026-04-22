Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Macworld: John Ternus is not inheriting your father’s Apple. The success of the MacBook Neo and the iPhone put Ternus in on top.

° From AppleInsider: Paul McCartney has released video of him meeting Tim Cook, reminiscing over Steve Jobs, and performing at Apple Park.

° From Business Insider: Apple’s CEO change has analysts wondering about its future in Hollywood.

° From Gizmodo: Apple’s new CEO could brings less pro, more “Neo.”

° From 9to5Mac: Apple says iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 will have stricter security requirements for networks.

° From TechCrunch: Apple’s Cal AI crackdown shows it’s still policing the App Store.

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