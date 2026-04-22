Apple has updated the Mac version of GarageBand with an app optimized for macOS Tahoe.

The update see the Liquid Glass style applied to the music creation’s app icon. Apple’s release notes say GarageBand version 10.4.14 provides stability improvements and bug fixes.

GarageBand is a free app for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone at their respective app stores. It’s also part of the Creator Studio bundle that costs US $12.99 per month or $129 per year.

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