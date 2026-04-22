Apple has released iOS 26.4.2 and iPadOS 26.4.2 with bug fixes and security updates.

The updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings → General → Software Update. Apple also released iOS 18.7.8 for older iPhones that aren’t updated to iOS 26.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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