Apple has announced that Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available n Malaysia, enabling merchants to accept in-person contactless payments using iPhone.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone 11 or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business.

Starting today, ADAPTIS, Fiuu, HitPay, Stripe, and Zoho are the first payment platforms in Malaysia to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to its merchants, empowering businesses of all sizes and across key sectors — including retail, food and beverage, beauty, and professional services — to offer this capability at checkout. Tap to Pay on iPhone will also be coming soon for checkout at Apple The Exchange TRX.

Tap to Pay on iPhone supports Apple Pay and other digital wallets, as well as contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks in Malaysia, including American Express, JCB, Mastercard, MyDebit, UnionPay, and Visa.

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