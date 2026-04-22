Apple account change notifications are being abused to send fake iPhone purchase phishing scams within legitimate emails sent from Apple’s servers, reports Bleeping Computer.

This increases “legitimacy and potentially allowing them to bypass spam filters,” the article adds. These emails are designed to trick recipients into thinking their accounts were used for fraudulent purchases and scare them into calling the scammer’s “support” number.

From the Bleeping Computer report: When calling the number, scammers typically try to convince victims that their accounts have been compromised and may instruct them to install remote access software or provide financial information.

In previous callback phishing campaigns, this remote access has been used to steal funds from bank accounts, deploy malware, or steal data.

With this in mind, you should treat unexpected account alerts claiming purchases or urging them to call support numbers with caution, especially if you didn’t initiate any recent changes or if they contain unusual email addresses.

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