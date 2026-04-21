Apple CEO (for now) Tim Cook told employees at a company meeting that he plans to be at Apple “for a long time” in his new role as executive chairman, according a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman.

“I am healthy. My energy is high, and I plan to be in this role for a long time,” said Cook. He said he will support current hardware engineering chief John Ternus in any way necessary when Ternus takes over as CEO, and he plans to continue to offer knowledge and experience whenever it’s needed. “Apple will be my top priority,” he said. “It’s who I am at my core, and I can’t imagine it any other way.”

So why is he stepping down? The Bloomberg report says Cook wanted three things to be in place before he made the move:

° Apple needed to have an “incredible” roadmap of products.

° The company’s financials needed to be “doing great.”

° His replacement, John Ternus, had to be “ready for the role.”

Cook said he will be available to support Ternus whenever needed, including helping with policy relations around the world. Ternus will take over as CEO on September 1 when Cook moves into his executive chairman role.

“I’ll probably help on some other things,” Cook said. “I’ll be here to support John in any way he needs and in any way I can,” Cook said during the meeting. “I’ll be here to offer my knowledge and experience and be a sounding board anytime I’m called upon. Apple will be my top priority. It’s who I am at my core, and I can’t imagine it any other way.”

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