The latest Omdia research shows that India’s smartphone shipments fell by 5% year on year to 30.9 million units in the first quarter of 2026. And it was (kinda) news for Apple.

vivo retained its leadership position in the quarter, shipping 6.3 million smartphones to reach 20% market share. Samsung followed in second place with 5.1 million units and 16% share, supported by new launches toward the end of the quarter. OPPO (excluding realme and OnePlus) strengthened its position, securing third place with 4.7 million units and 15% share, marking the strongest growth among the top five vendors. Xiaomi and Apple rounded out the top five with shipments of 3.8 million and 2.9 million units, respectively. For Apple, the first quarter of 2026 marks its first first quarter appearance in India’s top five.

Apple sold 2.9 million iPhones in India for 9% market share in the first quarter of 2026. That compares to sales of 3.2 million iPhones and 10% market share in the first quarter of 2025. This means annual sales declined 11% year-over-year.

So how did Apple make the top five list in India? Vivo and Samsung saw no growth annuals. And all other smartphone makers in the “Other” category saw sales drop 5%.

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