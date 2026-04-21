John Ternus — who will replace Tim Cook as Apple CEO on September 1- – told employees at a company meeting that the tech giant is “about to change the world once again,” according a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman.

From the report: Ternus said that he’s “especially excited to be stepping into this role at this moment, because I am telling you we are about to change the world once again.”

He said Apple has an “incredible road map ahead, and I’m not exaggerating when I say this is the most exciting time to be building products and services at Apple in my entire career.” […]

“AI is going to create almost unlimited potential,” he said. “We’re going to be able to keep unlocking possibilities that are going to create entirely new opportunities for our products and services, and I’m so excited about what that’s going to mean for our users.”

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