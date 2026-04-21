John Ternus, Apple’s future CEO, is overhauling Apple’s internal operations using AI, according to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman.

“Earlier this month, Ternus overhauled the hardware engineering organization around what he calls a new AI platform designed to speed up product development and improve device quality. It’s indicative of his plan to deploy AI quickly throughout the company to improve its operations.”

Sadly, there are no detail on what the “AI platform” is. Yesterday Apple announced that Tim Cook has stepped down as Apple CEO with John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, assuming the role on September 1. Cook will become executive chairman of Apple’s Board of Directors.

The press release said the transition, which was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, follows a “thoughtful, long-term succession planning process.” Cook will continue in his role as CEO through the summer as he works closely with Ternus on a smooth transition. As executive chairman, Cook will assist with certain aspects of the company, including engaging with policymakers around the world.

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