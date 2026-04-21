Yesterday Apple announced that Johny Srouji, previously senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, has been given an expanded role and named chief hardware officer.

And he’s moving fast. According to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Srouji outlined how he plans to organize things in this new structure andintroduced his five areas of focus and the leaders reporting to him:

° Hardware engineering: Tom Marieb, formerly vice president of Product Integrity in Hardware Engineering;

° Silicon: Sribalan Santhanam, formerly vice president of the Silicon Engineering Group;

° Advanced technologies: Zongjian Chen, formerly vice president in charge of wireless chips and modems;

° Platform architecture: Tim Millet, same position;

° Project management: Donny Nordhues, same position.

Interestingly, as noted by AppleInsider, Chen and Santhanam were both front runners for replacing Srouji when there was a very brief rumor of his departure.

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