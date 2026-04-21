Apple won three Webby Awards from the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. The awards recognize excellence across apps, video, podcasts, and digital media. You can find a complete list of winners here.

Apple Pay won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Shopping & Retail, Consumer Apps (Apps, Software & Immersive) in the ceremony’s Apps, Software & Immersive category at the annual Webby Awards.

The “Severance” Season 2 Tune-In Campaign won the Webby Award and People’s Voice Award for Social Media Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

“Lionel Messi Intercepts the Super Bowl” won the Webby Award for Social Video, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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