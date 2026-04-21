Yesterday Apple announced that Tim Cook is stepping down as the CEO with John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, set to take the helm as of September 1.

In a new Bloomberg report, Mark Gurman says the choice of Ternus may be due to his more Steve Jobs-like approach to decision making. From Gurman’s report:

Ternus will make decisions” when it comes to product development, said one person who has worked closely with both executives. “If you go to Tim with ‘A’ or ‘B,’ he won’t pick. He’ll ask a series of questions instead if he has concerns.”

Ternus, on the other hand, will choose, said the person, who asked not to be identified in order to speak candidly. “It could be right or wrong, but at least it’s a decision.”

That shift could mark the end of an era in which major product decisions were made collectively by a small group of top executives. Ternus is expected to take a more centralized approach where he will be a singular decision-maker.

For example, Ternus reportedly opposed development of the Vision Pro, which has seen disappoint sales (though I certainly don’t think it’s a flop). He also opposed the disastrous Apple Car project.

Gurman says that Apple picked Ternus because he’ll “reinvent” Apple’s product lineup and keep a “sharper focus” on products. For example, MacBook Neo was a product that Ternus championed, Gurman says.

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