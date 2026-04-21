Apple is losing another key figure. Amazon has hired Oliver Jones, who has spent the last six years at Apple, as senior commissioner for UK Scripted, reports Deadline.

He’ll start at Amazon next month and will relocate from LA back to London, the article adds. Jones was previously senior creative Executive for International Scripted Television at Apple, where he oversaw English-language international event series, non-English language originals, co-productions, and acquisitions. These included Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, starring Kurt Russell, Masters of the Air, from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, starring Austin Butler, Israeli spy series Tehran and Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer.

Before Apple, he he worked at Fremantle on series including The Mosquito Coast, Fellow Travelers, and American Gods, The Weinstein Company, where he worked on Yellowstone and Imagine Television, where he worked on Empire, notes Deadline.

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