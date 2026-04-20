Actress Jessica Chastain confirmed to Variety that the long-delayed Apple TV series, “The Savant,” will finally be released this summer. (A subscription is required to read the article).

In September Apple TV quietly canceled the release of “The Savant,” days before its release has pulled mentions of the show’s launch from its social media channels. The reason why the show was been pulled from the schedule is unclear.

The limited series stars and is executive produced by Academy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse”). Here’s how it’s described: The tense and high-stakes thriller follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.

Alongside Chastain, “The Savant” also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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