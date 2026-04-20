India’s government has decided not to go ahead with a proposal to require Apple and others to pre-install the country’s biometric identification app Aadhaar on ‌smartphone phones, reports Reuters.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by UIDAI to any Indian resident, regardless of age, based on biometric and demographic data. It serves as a voluntary, valid, and permanent proof of identity and address (not citizenship). Enrollment is free at authorized centers, and status can be checked online via the MyAadhaar portal. The data is collected by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority.

Reuters reported last month that UIDA had asked India’s IT ministry in January to engage with Apple, Google and other leading smartphone makers to consider mandatory pre-installation of the Aadhaar app. India’s IT ministry reviewed the proposal and “is not in favour of mandating the pre-installation of the Aadhaar App on smartphones,” UIDAI said in a statement to Reuters on Friday.

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