Apple hasn’t ’submitted data sought by India’s antitrust body after an investigation found ‌the U.S. firm abused its dominant position in the iPhone apps market, reports Reuters.

As a result, the country’s antitrust watchdog will fast-track a decision on penalties to a final hearing next month, the article adds. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in an April 8 order that Apple has not submitted details of its financials and its views on the investigation since October 2024, and instead cited a separate case pending in the Delhi High Court where the company has challenged India’s entire antitrust penalty law.

The CCI been investigating Apple since 2021 for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system. The tech giant has denied wrongdoing saying it was a small player in India where phones that use Google’s Android system are dominant. Apple had asked for the investigative report to be put on hold, but was denied.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related