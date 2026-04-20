When Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO in September, he’ll have set a Tim Cook has been the company’s longest-serving head honcho, having served as CEO for nearly 15 years from August 2011 to September 2026.

He even beat out Steve Jobs’ longevity.

Steve Jobs



The late Jobs served as CEO for 14 years during his second tenure (1997–2011). The other CEO guys (nope, so gals — yet) and their tenures are:

° Gil Amelio (1996-1997);

° Michael Spindler (1993-1996);

° John Sculley (1983-1993);

John Sculley

° Mike Markkula (1981-1983);

Mike Markkula

° Michael Scott (1977-1981).

Michal Scott

Here’s hoping Cook’s replacement, John Ternus, has a long and successful run.

Apple’s upcoming CEO, John Ternus

(You can find details about all of Apple’s CEOs at The Org.)

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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