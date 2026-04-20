Smartphone sales in the US increased 24% week-over-week (WoW) and 3% year-over-year (YoY) in the week of March 8-14, driven by new model launches, according to Counterpoint Research’s US Weekly Smartphone Sell-through Tracker.

Launches of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and iPhone 17e, along with the launch of the Google Pixel 10a a week prior, helped rejuvenate a weak smartphone market in March, notes the research group. In the three weeks following these new model launches, the US smartphone market grew 5% YoY.

Counterpoint says Samsung was the main driver of market growth, as Galaxy S26 series sales grew 29% YoY through its first three calendar weeks of availability ending March 28. The S26 series also saw strong in-store demand and supply after the official launch date.

Counterpoint says sales of the iPhone 17e increased 15% YoY through its first three calendar weeks of availability compared to the iPhone 16e. Initial expectations for the iPhone 17e were that sales would be softer compared to the 16e launch in 2025. However, due to upgrades to charging, processor, camera and increased storage with consistent pricing, the iPhone 17e was able to differentiate itself from the predecessor. The iPhone 17e launched on a Wednesday this year instead of Friday, so it also saw a lift in sales volume due to having two additional in-store sales days in its first three weeks of availability compared to the iPhone 16e.

Counterpoint says that strong promotions helped boost 17e sales, as T-Mobile, Verizon, Spectrum and Xfinity offered the device for free with trade-in or new-line discounts. Following the launch of the 17e, the iPhone 16e is likely to become the top prepaid seller for Apple in 2026 as promotions are continually reduced on other models like the iPhone 13 and 15, notes the research group. The 16e has seen improved promotions in prepaid, with Cricket beginning to offer it for free in March with its $60 plan.

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