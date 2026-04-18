Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 13-17.

° The foldable iPhone is rumored to have better screen quality and durability than current foldable smart phones.

° Apple may be testing four or more types of frames for its “Apple Glasses.”

° With Israel invading southern Lebanon, Apple is being accused of removing Lebanese village and town names from the region, thought the company denies this.

° The TrendForce research thinks the foldable iPhone could capture 20% market share. However, the Counterpoint Research group predicts it will nab 46% market share.

° Apple commands over 50% of the laptop market revenue on Amazon Global.

° Apple has removed the old versions of its iWork apps — Pages, Keynote, and Numbers — from the Mac App Store.

° Amazon and Apple have made an agreement for Amazon Leo to power satellite services for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

° Apple is among several companies named in a lawsuit claiming exploitation of disabilities.

° Apple TV now has 12% of the US streaming market.

° Apple threatened to remove Grok from the App Store over sexualized deepfakes (but didn’t).

° Sharp HealthCare has launched a new Apple Vision Pro study in eye microsurgery.

° Apple and Google have rules against “nudify” apps, but their app store search and advertising systems actually point users to them, according to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project.

° Apple says 30% of its products’ materials shipped last year came from recycled content.

° The Apple TV documentary, “Deaf President Now!,” is a recipient of a Television Academy Honor.

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