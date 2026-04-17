Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° For Earth Day 2026, the folks at iScanner have launched a new Eco Tips feature to their app that helps declutter the office and home. The new feature helps users understand how long to keep hard copies of documents and encourages them to recycle paper.

The feature is powered by AI and analyzes documents to determine whether they should be saved as hard copies and for how long. After scanning the document, users will see instant recommendations based on the type of document they scan, for what they can do with the original paper. Some documents, such as donation receipts or bank statements, must be kept for 7 years, but medical or utility bills can be kept only digitally. The Eco Tips feature is available to iOS and Android users in the US.

° Maxon, a developer of 2D and 3D software and complete graphic design workflows, has announced a major step forward in its mission to make professional creative tools more accessible to artists everywhere. The company has debuted Cinema 4D on iPad, revived its Autograph motion graphics application, and expanded Maxon tools to Windows on Arm (WoA) tablet devices.

° Halfbrick has rolled out a new iOS game in its Jetpack Joyride series. Jetpack Joyride Racing is a multiplayer racing game that supports up to six players for real-time racing competitions.° Valve’s Steam Link app, which is designed to let you stream games from your main gaming computer to another device, is coming to Apple Vision Pro. According to MacRumors, it eans users will be able to wirelessly stream games from Steam running on their Mac or PC to their Vision Pro headset, assuming the devices are on the same local network.

° Federico Viticci at MacStories has updated his Apple Frames shortcut that frames your screenshots with official Apple product bezels. It offers support for frame colors, proportional scaling, and the Apple Frames CLI for developers.

° Blackmagic Design has updatec its professional video editing and color correction software, DaVinci Resolve, including a new Photo page that aims to streamline image reframing and cropping. DaVinci Resolve 21 extends the application’s color grading toolset to still photography for the first time, meaning photographers can now apply primary color correction, curves, qualifiers, power windows, and node-based edits to stills, with changes held at the original source resolution.

Blackmagic Design has also announced Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3, which is a new update for the software based digital film camera for iPhones. This new update adds support for camera control and monitoring using an Apple Watch, so customers can start and stop recording, and monitor the shot from their wrist. Also in this update is a new feature that adds support for ATEM camera control so the iPhone can be used as a live studio camera. Customers can even use the studio camera’s Blackmagic Focus and Zoom Demands when connected via the Blackmagic Camera ProDock.

° Anthropic has released a redesigned Claude Code experience for its Claude desktop app. It brings in a new sidebar for managing multiple sessions, a drag ’n drop layout for arranging the workspace, and more.

° Google has brought Gemini to the Mac with a new native macOS app. It be activated with a keyboard shortcut, and it has built-in tools for generating images, analyzing what’s on your screen, reviewing files, and more.

° OpenAI is making several updates to its Codex AI coding agent. Codex is now able to operate desktop Mac apps with its own cursor, seeing what’s on the screen, clicking, and typing to complete tasks — as noted by MacRumors.

° AppleInsider reports that after a slow roll-out Perplexity’s Personal Computer feature is more widely available to let users make a persistent agent that can access files, apps, and tasks across a user’s Mac.

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