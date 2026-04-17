Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° ° From Bloomberg: Claire Lomas, a British paraplegic adventurer being filmed for an Apple Vision Pro immersive video series, died during an aircraft crash in the Jordanian desert in July 2024.

° From MacRumors: Apple retail locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers will soon be able to restore Apple Watch software in-store without needing to send an Apple Watch to a service center.

° From ET News (translated): Apple has started supply chain production of a variable-adjore camera for the iPhone 18 Pro.

° From 9to5Mac: Following last week’s release of iOS 26.4.1, Apple today stopped signing iOS 26.4.

° From Macworld: Final Cut Pro and Pixelmator show why pro apps on the iPad still feel compromised.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple showed off a handful of iPhone 17 Pro devices decorated with tiny stickers.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple’s ecosystem isn’t held together by one killer feature. It’s the sum of dozens of small conveniences, which makes it difficult to leave.

° From The Verge: Casely has reannounced a power bank recall from 2025 following a fatality.

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