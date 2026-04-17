Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Plugable Technologies has announced the USBC-10IN1E, a 10-in-1 USB-C hub. It combines 140W pass-through charging with native 8K HDMI output and 2.5Gbps Ethernet, the USBC-10IN1E bridges the gap between portable hubs and full docking stations. The Plugable USBC-10IN1E will be available on April 14, 2026, at Amazon and Plugable.com for $74.95. To mark the launch, Plugable is offering a limited-time launch discount of 30%.

° Twelve South has released CableStay, a $29.99 accessory designed to keep your cable from falling. It pairs a premium, color-matched, five-foot USB-C cable with a weighted anchor that keeps it where you need it.

° Blackmagic has rolled out a new version of its URSA Cine Immersive camera, the first commercial camera system designed to capture 3D content for the Vision Pro.The URSA Cine Immersive 100G adds 100G Ethernet to the original camera to deliver the bandwidth needed to output live immersive video for the first time.

° ADATA Technology, a provider of memory and storage solutions, today announced the launch of the URBAN TAPSAFE External SSD, marking the debut of its new URBAN series. It “combines high-speed performance with an intuitive NFC tap unlock mechanism, integrating powerful data protection into a compact and lightweight design.”

° PIODATA has launched the SecureX Security Flash Drive, a USB storage solution “engineered for professionals who require uncompromising data protection and backup with immediate, offline accessibility.” Designed for high-stakes environments — including medical, military, and technology sectors — SecureX purportedly delivers a secure, portable alternative to cloud storage that is always within reach and ready to perform.

° SwitchBot, a provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, has rolled out the SwitchBot Bot Rechargeable, a new iteration of its SwitchBot Bot. Designed to retain the simplicity and versatility that made the original a cult favorite, the new version introduces a built-in rechargeable battery, offering a more convenient and sustainable smart control experience. It’s available on the official SwitchBot website and SwitchBot Amazon stores, with an manufacture’s suggested retail price of US$33.99.

° Kensington, which specializes in desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, has expanded its VeriMark security portfolio with the launch of two new NFC+ hardware security keys: VeriMark NFC+ USB-C® Security Key (K64739WW) and VeriMark NFC+ USB-A Security Key (K64738WW).

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