India’s smartphone shipments declined 3% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) of 2026, marking their weakest quarter in the last six years, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker. But it was pretty good news for Apple.

The iPhone maker saw its shipment share reaching 9% in Q1 2026, driven by sustained strong momentum of the iPhone 17 series, supported by aggressive offers such as long-term EMI schemes and exchange offers. Counterpoint says Apple is better positioned to navigate memory price pressures, supported by its premium portfolio and efficient supply chain management.

“India’s smartphone market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, with quarter t20 2026 likely to see a double-digit decline, as elevated memory prices and weak entry-level demand continue to weigh on overall volumes,” said Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak. “For the full year, the market is projected to decline by 10% YoY, as sustained component cost inflation, particularly in memory, which has already increased 4x over the past three quarters, continues to impact affordability and lengthen replacement cycles. In this environment, brands are expected to stay disciplined, focusing on premium-led growth, tighter portfolio execution and channel efficiency. While the premium segment should remain relatively resilient, ongoing weakness in the mass segment is likely to keep the recovery gradual and uneven.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related