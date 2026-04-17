Global personal computer (PC) shipments grew 3.2% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) of 2026 to reach 63.3 million units, according to Counterpoint Research’s preliminary PC shipment data.

Apple’s shipments jumped 11% YoY in Q1 2026, delivering 6.7 million units thanks to the initial shipments of the new MacBook Neos in March. Looking ahead, the ramp-up in production and delivery of these models is set to drive even more significant growth in the following quarter, according to Counterpoint.

Lenovo maintained its market leadership, with shipments rising 9% YoY in Q1 2026 to 16.5 million units, achieving a 26% market share and marking the highest first-quarter performance on record.

HP saw a 5% YoY decline in shipments, yet it maintained a substantial lead over the third-placed vendor.

Dell saw a 8% YoY increase driven by replacement demand within the commercial sector.

Asus recorded the most explosive YoY growth, surging by an impressive 20% to reach 4.8 million units, driven by solid consumer notebook demand.

Together, these top five vendors captured nearly 80% of the global PC market, underscoring continued consolidation at the high end. Smaller OEMs, by contrast, saw flat or declining volumes.

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