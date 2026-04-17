Stan Ng, Apple’s vice president of product marketing for Apple Watch, AirPods, Health, and Home, has retired after 31 years at the company, reports Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

Ng publicly announced his departure on LinkedIn with this message: After 31 years at Apple, today was my last day. I think I got in everything I wanted to do on my last day before retiring:

☑️ Saw the sunrise at Apple Park while listening to my original iPod (original battery too and it still held up for several hours!)

☑️ Went to the Apple Park gym and worked out with my iPod (yes I got a bunch of curious looks)

☑️ Rode an Apple Park bike around the outer ring for the last time

☑️ Finally ate from the last station I had never eaten from at Caffe Macs. Surprisingly, it was the pizza station that I had never tried at Apple Park and now I regret never having eaten a pizza there before

☑️ Said my final good-byes and was surprised by a warm clap out by my teams and coworkers

It was a joy to work at Apple and I truly loved what I did. A big thank you to everyone I worked with, both inside and outside Apple!

Over his 31-year run at Apple, Ng helped launch the original iPod and assisted in developing the original Apple Watch and many of its subsequent iterations. Most recently, he served as the marketing head for Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Health, and home-related products.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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