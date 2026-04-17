China’s smartphone shipments fell 4% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) of 2026, according to preliminary data from Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor Tracker. Apple delivered the strongest growth among the top six brands.

China-based Huawei led the Chinese smartphone market in Q1, supported by its domestic supply chain advantages and stable pricing. As a result, the brand recorded its highest-ever quarterly share in in the country since quarter four of 2020.

In Q1 2026, Apple rose to second plac, driven by sustained strong performance of the iPhone 17 series, promotional price cuts and government subsidies. It also recorded the highest growth among the top six brands, with shipments up 20% YoY. Counterpoint says Apple is widely viewed as best positioned to navigate the ongoing global memory crunch, supported by its premium product portfolio and strong supply chain management. In the near-to-medium term, it’s more likely to absorb rising costs internally and expand its market share, adds the research group.

The iPhone now has 19% of the Chinese smartphone market. That compares to 15% in the first quarter of 2025.

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