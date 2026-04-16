Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From tom’s guide: Apple’s Greg Joswiak and John Ternus talk about the MacBook Neo revolution, what’s next for AI and the “inevitability” of smart glasses.

° From The MacObserver: Apple plans to ask a judge to force YouTuber Jon Prosser to comply with discovery requests in an ongoing trade secrets lawsuit regarding leaked software.

° From AppleInsider: Jon Prosser’s last-ditch effort against Apple’s lawsuit is the First Amendment.

° From 9to5Mac: Following a dispute that led to two removals from the App Store, the developers behind the vibe coding platform Anything are publicly accusing Apple of shutting out a new generation of app creators through outdated app review guidelines.

° From Screenrant: Despite the expected long wait between seasons, “Pluribus” season 2’s filming window gets a positive update from actress Karolina Wydra who says filming is excepted to begin this fall.

° From Barrons: Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill each purchased $1 million in Nike stock. Cook now holds 130,480 shares worth $5.7 million.

° From The Information: Apple is sending a large portion of its engineers to a multi-week bootcamp to learn to code using AI.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Jeff Carlson discusses the pros and cons of third-party iPhone photography accessories, from grips and cages to ND filters and lenses.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related