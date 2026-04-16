The Mimms Museum of Technology and Art (Mimms Museum), a metro Atlanta non-profit home to one of the largest collections of digital-era artifacts and technology-inspired artwork, will host Emmy Award-winning CBS News correspondent and New York Times bestselling author David Pogue on Saturday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m., as the official Georgia stop on his latest book tour.

During the special event, sponsored by KSU: Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology and College of Computing and Software Engineering, Pogue will explore his newest book, Apple: The First 50 Years, taking a deep dive into the history, innovation and cultural impact of Apple. A book signing will follow the presentation, and copies of the book are available for purchase in Mimms Museum’s gift shop.

“We are delighted to welcome such a dynamic and engaging voice in technological history to the museum,” said Rena Youngblood, Executive Director at Mimms Museum. “David Pogue has spent decades making the world of tech more accessible and enjoyable for audiences everywhere, a commitment that closely reflects Mimms Museum’s mission.”

This presentation complements the museum’s newest exhibit, iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple, bringing the story of Apple to life through expert storytelling, providing readers with a rare opportunity to see the technology referenced in the book up close. iNSPIRE: 50 Years of Innovation from Apple celebrates the 50th anniversary of Apple and the company’s enduring impact on modern computing, featuring more than 2,000 artifacts in 20,000 square feet. The curated collection includes rare artifacts such as five Apple I’s, the second signed check from the company, never-before-seen prototypes and more.

To purchase tickets to the event and book signing, visit MimmsMuseum.org. For museum updates and events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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