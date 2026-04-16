After starring in Apple’s veteran drama “Causeway” and crime drama series “Dope Thief” and earning major awards recognition for both, Brian Tyree Henry has inked a deal to star in “Running” from Apple Original Films, reports Deadline.

Rising English actor Spike Fearn (“Alien: Romulus”) has landed the lead role in the film. Based on an original story by writer/director Gavin O’Connor (“Warrior,” “The Way Back”), and a screenplay written by Ozark‘s Bill Dubuque, the film follows a homeless high school running prodigy on the hunt for greatness as he uses his gifts to outrun his past and find a family.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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