Apple TV documentary, ‘Deaf President Now!’ Is a recipient of a Television Academy Honor

“Deaf President Now!,” a documentary that premiered in May 2025, is a recipient of a Television Academy Honor. The awards honor shows that raise awareness of complex issues facing society.

You can find a complete list of recipients here. They’ll be honored at recognition ceremony Wednesday, May 20, at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.

“Deaf President Now!” hails from Academy Award-nominated producer, co-director and fourth-generation Deaf advocate Nyle DiMarco (“Deaf U,” “Audible”) and Academy Award-winning producer and co-director Davis Guggenheim (“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Waiting for Superman”).

Here’s how the documentary is described: “Deaf President Now!” recounts the eight days of historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988, after the school’s board of trustees appointed a hearing president over several very qualified Deaf candidates. After a week of rallies, boycotts and protests, the students of Gallaudet University triumphed as the hearing president resigned and beloved dean Dr. I. King Jordan became the university’s first Deaf president.

The protests marked a pivotal moment in civil rights history, with an impact that extended well beyond the Gallaudet campus and paved the way for the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Deaf President Now!” features exclusive interviews with the five key figures of the movement, including the Gallaudet four — Jerry Covell, Bridgetta Bourne-Firl, Tim Rarus and Greg Hlibok — alongside I. King Jordan, as well as archival and scripted elements. The film also incorporates an experimental narrative approach called Deaf Point of View, using impressionistic visual photography and intricate sound design to thrust the audience into the Deaf experience.

“Deaf President Now!” is produced by Concordia Studio, with Guggenheim, DiMarco, Michael Harte (“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” “Beckham,” “Three Identical Strangers”), Jonathan King (“Spotlight,” “Roma,” “Green Book”) and Amanda Rohlke (“Stormy,” “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones”) serving as producers.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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