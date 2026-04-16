The Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus streaming bundle is now available on Prime Video in the United States, giving customers access to savings of over 30% by subscribing to two streaming services through one subscription for a limited time, rather than individually.

The bundle, available for $19.99 per month, and which first launched in October 2025, delivers Apple TV’s drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, live sports, and kids and family entertainment, alongside Universal movies, hit shows from NBC and Bravo, award-winning Peacock Originals, and live sports. Prime Video customers can now enjoy content from both platforms without managing multiple subscriptions or payment methods.

Here’s what’s included in the bundle:

° Live sports: Premier League soccer, NFL Sunday Night Football, NBA, Major League Baseball, and more through Peacock, like Formula 1, Major League Soccer, and Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV.

° Apple Originals: Thousands of hours of exclusive Apple Originals with new releases weekly and no ads, including celebrated and award-winning series like Pluribus, The Studio, Shrinking, Severance, and the highly anticipated upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso, Academy Award-winning films like ° “F1: The Movie,” plus documentaries and live sports.

° Peacock shows and movies: Content including NBC series such as “One Chicago” and “Law & Order,” Bravo shows like “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Peacock Originals like “The Traitors,” Universal movies, and fan-favorite franchises.

° Ad-free viewing: Apple TV offers an ad-free streaming experience for its original shows and movies. Peacock Premium Plus tier provides an ad-free experience for virtually all on-demand content.

Customers can watch content from both services directly through the Prime Video app on compatible devices.

How to subscribe to the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle

Prime members can subscribe to the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle by:

° Opening the Prime Video app or visiting the Prime Video website

° Navigating to the subscriptions section

° Selecting the Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus bundle

° Completing the subscription process

The bundle is available to customers in the U.S.

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