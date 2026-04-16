Apple has announced that a record 30% of material across all of its products shipped in 2025 came from recycled content.

The achievement, along with other key progress milestones Apple shared today, is the result of innovation by teams across Apple and deep collaboration with its global supply chain, according to CEO Tim Cook. As part of this work, Apple says it now uses 100% recycled cobalt in all the batteries it designs and 100 % recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.

The company also accomplished its goal to remove plastic from packaging, with Apple products now shipping in fiber-based packaging that can be easily recycled at home, Cook said.

In its annual Environmental Progress Report released today, Apple marked progress toward Apple 2030, the company’s ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade. Apple’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 remain down over 60 percent compared to 2015 levels, holding constant from 2024 even in a year of significant business growth. The report highlights additional progress in renewable energy, materials innovation and recycling, water stewardship, and zero waste. You can read more here.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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