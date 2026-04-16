Apple has sold out its MacBook Neo inventory for April. The earliest deliveries for new orders from Apple now quote delivery dates in May, reports 9to5Mac.

The MacBook Neo seems to be an even bigger hit than Apple expected. It’s apparently spurred Mac sales, which, according to the Gartner, Inc. research group grew 12.7% year-over-year as of the first quarter of 2026.

“Apple grew 12.7% year-over-year, which was the largest jump among the major vendors and resulted in a 0.8% increase in market share,” said Rishi Padhi, research principal at Gartner. “This performance was primarily driven by robust demand for the MacBook Neo, particularly among new Mac users and buyers in the education sector. This strategic positioning enabled Apple to attract cost-conscious consumers seeking high-performance devices, further solidifying its competitive advantage in the segment.”

The TrendForce research group predicts the MacBook Neo will help Apple’s laptop shipments grow 7.7% year-over-year. The research group notes that amid simultaneous shortages and price increases in memory and CPUs—factors prompting most notebook brands to streamline product lines and adopt cautious inventory strategies—Apple has taken the opposite approach by introducing an entry-level notebook, the MacBook Neo, at a starting price of US$599.

The new model targets the $500–800 mainstream segment, which is commonly associated with education and general productivity notebooks. This highlights Apple’s clear ambition to broaden its product lineup and expand its ecosystem reach, according to TrendForce.

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