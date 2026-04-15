Macworld is reporting that Apple’s watchOS 8.8.2 update is causing significant problems including app installation failures, random crashes, and battery drain issues.

The update particularly affects older models like Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, with users unable to install even Apple’s own apps like Maps and Weather. Macworld says Apple Support hasn’t provided a permanent fix, and users cannot easily revert to previous watchOS versions, leaving them without immediate solutions.

Apple released watchOS 8.8.2 for older Apple Watches that don’t support new updates of the operating system. The The upgrade was designed to focus on security updates.

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