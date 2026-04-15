The Apple Watch has two new challenges coming this month in coordination with Earth Day and International Dance Day.

The Activity Challenges will show up on the Apple Watch as a notification in the days leading up to the event. The Earth Day challenge will kick off on April 22. Here’s how Apple describes it: This Earth Day, April 22, record any 30 minute workout with the Workout app or any app that records workouts to Health to earn this award. The earth will think the world of you.

International Dance Day Activity Challenge

The International Dance Day Activity Challenge will boogie out on April 29. Here’s how Apple describes it: Show off your dance moves for International Dance Day. Earn this award by recording a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more on April 29. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

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